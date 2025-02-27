Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $396,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $276,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.