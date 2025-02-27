Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $396,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $276,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance
BATS PDEC opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.