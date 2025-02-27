Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.54. 74,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 51,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

