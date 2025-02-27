Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.130-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.6 %

ALEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 346,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,967. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.16%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.