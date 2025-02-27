Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $111.27 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,274,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,642 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

