Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Albany International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 251,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen raised Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

