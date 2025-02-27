AITX Unveils Announcement for Next-Generation Autonomous Patrol Robot

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AITX) disclosed in its latest Form 8-K filing that it will issue a press release on February 25, 2025, titled “AITX’s RAD Shatters the Security Status Quo with ROAMEO Gen 4, It’s the Ultimate Autonomous Patrol Robot.” The filing, submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, outlines the upcoming announcement that highlights the company’s latest advancements in autonomous patrol technology.
The notice, included under Item 8.01 of the report, indicates that the press release is designed to detail the features and potential impact of the ROAMEO Gen 4 model. Although the filing does not provide additional details regarding the device or its functionalities, it establishes that the press release is an official communication intended to inform investors and other stakeholders about the company’s progress in the security technology sector.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.
