Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $34.44 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.