AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75, Zacks reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.

AerCap Stock Up 0.7 %

AER stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

