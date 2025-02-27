Advisor OS LLC Sells 898 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

