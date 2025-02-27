Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of eBay by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,132,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
eBay Price Performance
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.
About eBay
eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.
