Advisor OS LLC Invests $621,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,561,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,844,000 after buying an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 222.30, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

