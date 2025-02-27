Advisor OS LLC Invests $454,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.34.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WSM
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.