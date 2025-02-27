Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

