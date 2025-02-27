Advisor OS LLC Buys New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $263.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

