ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 10,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,430. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.