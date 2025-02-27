Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 160,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 943% from the average daily volume of 15,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 26.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

