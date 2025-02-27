Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 165,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 19,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 26.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

