Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 165,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 19,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

