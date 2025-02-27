Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 638,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,210. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

