Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.