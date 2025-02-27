Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 2,625,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

