89,347 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 2.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC owned 0.26% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 288,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.