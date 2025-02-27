7,801 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 69,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

