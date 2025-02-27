47,450 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Ennis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ennis by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ennis by 282.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

