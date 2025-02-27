4,584 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

