4,300 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. State Street makes up about 0.2% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of STT stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

