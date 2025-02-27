31,100 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000.

Shares of NNE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -72.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

