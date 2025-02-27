17,093 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

