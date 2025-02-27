11,300 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

