10,227 Shares in ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIT) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.53% of ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $56.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

About ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (SBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide inverse exposure to Bitcoin. SBIT was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Short Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.