ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.