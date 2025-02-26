ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of ZI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,726. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.29, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

