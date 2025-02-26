ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

ZI stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

