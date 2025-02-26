Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZETA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Zeta Global stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 13,579,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

