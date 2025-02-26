Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 6,926,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 5,408,734 shares.The stock last traded at $18.08 and had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 489,499 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,470,000 after purchasing an additional 306,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

