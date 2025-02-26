Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Zelira Therapeutics Trading Down 13.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About Zelira Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.