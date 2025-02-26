Zacks Research Predicts Yum China’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Yum China Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4,403.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.