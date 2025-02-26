Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for KNSL Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

KNSL stock opened at $421.79 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

