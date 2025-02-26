Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for TT Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

TT opened at $349.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.93 and a 200 day moving average of $380.47. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

