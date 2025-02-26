Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.48 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.30% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $479.71 million, a P/E ratio of -229.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.