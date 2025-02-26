Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,320 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.