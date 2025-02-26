Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

