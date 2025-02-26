Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

