Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 74,465 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 345.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,465 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Flywire worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

FLYW stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

