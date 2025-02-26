XYO Trading Down 8.6% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. XYO has a market capitalization of $199.52 million and $3.69 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01417464 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,209,383.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

