XPeng Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 55,177 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,050 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 13.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $6,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,366,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.77.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

