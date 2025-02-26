Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,422,047 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 155,116,157.26894971. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.27644129 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3387 active market(s) with $12,944,100.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

