Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 7,874 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on FOLD
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.