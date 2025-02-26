Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 7,874 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

