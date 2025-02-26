Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

