Wrapmanager Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

