Wrapmanager Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,385.94.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,168.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,883.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,962.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

